FIRS partners Interswitch to boost revenue collection

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has partnered with Interswitch to ensure a simplified and integrated tax remittance system for better revenue collection and Nigeria’s national development.

Coming out with a product, FIRS TaxPro-Max, is a tax administration solution for ease of tax compliance powered by the Interswitch collection solutions (Paydirect).

Speaking in Lagos during the launch of the FIRS TaxPro-Max and the FIRS Taxpayers sensitisation workshop with the theme “sustainable tax management: Exploring digital remittance,” Saadatu Yero, director, taxpayers service department, FIRS, Abuja, said, “We are migrating to automated platforms on our various taxes and in doing that, we have developed a home-grown application called TaxPro-Max. Tax-Pro-Max is a digital approach to tax administration.

Represented by the assistant director in the department, Manasseh Ortaerga, she said this engagement in partnership with Interswitch is to educate and to inform and enlighten our stakeholders in the tax space for the purpose of maximising tax revenue for national development.

While noting the importance of compliance to tax issues, he said “As you are aware the solution is to aid compliance. Basically as a taxpayer, you must register with the tax office and after registration, you have the obligation to file your returns and as you prepare your returns, it is imperative for you to pay appropriate taxes that are due because we are operating a self-assessment regime.

“The TaxPro-Max enables you to do your registration anywhere, anytime and also allows you to make payment seamlessly,” she said.

He said Interswitch has been their major partner over the years supporting them to achieve their targets.

In his presentation on “Introduction to FIRS TaxPro-Max,” Collins Amadi, assistant manager, TaxPro-Max, said the platform provides solutions for taxpayers in the areas of registration, filing, payment and reporting.

“TaxPro-Max enables seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the Taxpayers accounts among other features

“TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to Taxpayers for all transactions with the Service,” Colins explained.