FIRS extends outstanding tax penalties, interest waivers deadline to Dec 31

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on 30 November 2021 announced an additional and final one-month extension of its waiver of penalties and interest for companies with outstanding 2021 year of assessment (YOA) companies income tax (CIT) returns.

The announcement of the extension was made via the organisation’s Tax Pro-Max portal which followed an earlier announcement of an extension of the deadline to November 30th, 2021.

The scope of the waiver has been further expanded to include all taxes arising from subsequent years’ assessments’.

The FIRS in their announcement stated that “affected companies have until 31 December 2021 to submit all outstanding returns and pay the resulting tax liabilities, including previous years’ assessments.”

“The additional extension of the waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding 2021 YOA returns is a welcome development and further demonstrates FIRS’ commitment to providing reprieve to taxpayers following migration to Tax Pro-Max for tax filing and compliance,” the organization stated.

“It is expected that the additional extension will afford affected taxpayers sufficient time to file their outstanding 2021 YOA CIT returns and pay their related liabilities to enable them to enjoy the waiver,” FIRS added.