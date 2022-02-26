Firmus Advisory launches operations in Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday appealed to the electorate not to consider old-age as a reason to disqualify him for the 2023 Presidential election, saying Nigerians should only support the youths to compete with the elders.

An international consulting and advisory firm, Firmus Advisory Limited has announced its presence in Nigeria to provide a one-stop shop for business regulatory compliance, market research and trade development services.

Firmus Advisory partner, Edem Seshie in a statement said the firm which is headquartered in Accra, Ghana will provides business regulatory compliance services by facilitating business registration, Visa on Arrival, Temporary Work Permit (TWP) and Subject To Regularization (STR) from Immigration, product registrations and certifications to kick-start business operations of all kinds.

Seshie explained that the trade development services of Firmus Advisory offers a platform for companies (both foreign and local) to locate potential business partners in the same line of business, adding that the firm’s partner search services are designed to make it easy to find the best business fit.

“Our comprehensive range of market research services including market and sector insights as well as customer satisfaction studies are also provided by the firm. This involves employing a full set of market research tools (depending on a business’ particular need), and unearthing insights that will help understand a business situation to make insightful and profitable decisions, ” the statement read.

“Our clients include Plentywaka (Treepz), SportyBet, 22Bet, Msport, HONDA, ABSA Bank Ghana, FBN Bank and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to name a few. For a market we have always been bullish about, we are excited to set up a home in Nigeria as we aim at partnering with a multitude of entrepreneurs and professionals, with the knowledge that customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do,” the statement added.