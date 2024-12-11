Fire razes Vitafoam, other shops in Jos

A devastating fire broke out Wednesday evening at the Vitafoam shops located at a busy business area along the Old Airport Roundabout in Jos, Plateau State sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Emergency services, along with good Samaritans, rushed to the scene to contain the flames that quickly consumed the shops.

As the flames tore through the buildings, people nearby were seen trying to salvage whatever they could from the stores, even as the fire continued to rage.

At the time of filing in this report, no lives were lost, and there were no reported injuries. However, the damage to property was significant, with many individuals losing their personal belongings and goods in the fire.

In a telephone interview with BusinessDay, Samuel Victor, spokesperson of Plateau state fire service simply said the men of the service were on ground to put out the fire.

“Our men are on ground to put out the fire,” Victor said.

The caused of the fire remains under investigations, with authorities working to determine whether it was accidental or a result of faulty equipment.

While the firefighters fought tirelessly to control the blaze, the efforts of the community were equally crucial in preventing the situation from escalating further.

Local residents and business owners lent a helping hand, using buckets of water in a bid to protect surrounding properties.

