Fire razes Oja Agbe market in Ibadan, property worth millions lost

Early morning fire razed about seventeen shops at Oja Agbe (farmers market) in Moniya garage in Akinyele Local government area ,Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the fire incident which started around after 12 am on Monday.

The fire incident started in the early hours of Monday at the market located at Moniya garage in the Akinyele local government area of the state.

The cause of the fire which couldn’t be ascertained immediately, it was gathered the intervention of the men of the Oyo State Fire Service saved further spread of the fire.

Yemi Akinyinka,General Manager of Oyo State Fire Agency who, confirmed that no life was lost said, “The fire incident was reported to the agency at exactly 00:27hrs that there are shops on fire at Moniya Garage, Oja Agbe, Ibadan.

According to him, the personnel of our agency were deployed to the scene of the incident. We quickly Swift into action and we were able to curtail the fire from where we met it and restricted it from spreading to all nearby shops and other properties.

”The remote cause of the fire incident was traced to plugging of electrical appliances unattended to but properties worth millions of naira were destroyed and billions of properties were saved by the agency personnel.

