Fire guts Guinness warehouse in Lagos

Acting head of the Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye has confirmed a fire incident at a warehouse along Wempco road, in Ogba area of Lagos.

The warehouse, BusinessDay gathered, reportedly belongs to Guinness Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading brewers.

Although the exact cause of the fire was not stated, it was learnt, however, that it started in the early hours of Thursday at about 4:30am.

The burnt warehouse, it was further gathered, was used for the storage of plastic crates with which the brewer distributes its products.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who also confirmed the incident, said “on arrival at the scene of the incident at 04:30am, it was observed that a warehouse storing plastic crates which appears to belong to the Guinness Nigeria Limited and used to store plastic crates, had been burnt.

“The immediate cause of the fire could not be determined. However, the agency’s responders and LASG Fire Service officials are on ground to carry out a dampening exercise to forestall any spread or secondary incident,” said Oke-Osayintolu.

