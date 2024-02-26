Fire guts FCT ministers residence in Abuja

A fire outbreak on Sunday gutted the private residence of Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The cause of the fire incident at her residence located at No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro is still being investigated, but no lives have been reported lost.

According to reports, firefighters were slow to respond and nothing was saved from the property. Austine Elemue, the Ministers media aide and Abiola Adebayo, the Acting Director of the FCT Fire Service confirmed the incidents to journalists.

Accoriding to Adebayo, the fire which reportedly started at around 9:45 am, was not discovered on time by the individuals present at the residence.

” It was through a running call that the FCT Fire Service was notified of the incident”, he said.