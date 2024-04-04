Fire destroy woods section of Gomboru Market

There was fire outbreaks has razed down parts of the popular Gomboru Market in Maiduguri Metropolis on Wednesday night.

Eyewitness account said the fire erupted at 10:05 pm on Wednesday night when most traders had closed due to ongoing Ramadan fasting.

The source said fire destroyed many shops and goods worth millions of naira.

The fire broke out at Yan Katako, a part of the market where woods and carpentry materials are sold.

It was learnt that fire service operatives arrived few minutes into it.

The Fire brigade source said the damage cannot be immediately ascertained but the situation is put under control due to their swift response helped to put the fire.

The market had a similar disaster last year.

As at the time of filing this report, this paper cannot ascertain the cause of the outbreak.

