Fire breaks out at IC World Emporia Centre, Abuja

January 17, 2024

IC World Emporia Centre, a popular shopping arena in Gwarimpa, Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

The fire was reported to have started in the early hours of Wednesday.

Viral videos online show fire burning through the roof of the building. However there are videos of the Nigerian fire service also at the scene.

This report is coming barely 12 hours after an explosion, believed to have been caused by activities of illegal miners, rocked the capital of Oyo State, Ibadan the largest city in West Africa.

An X user, @Mister_Mash who posted a video of the fire incident said he had reached out to fire fighters early but without success.
