Fintiri restricts tricycles, motorcycles in 3 Adamawa LGAs

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has issued an Executive Order banning the use of tricycles and motorcycles in the three metropolitan local government areas of Girei, Yola North and Yola South within the hours of 10pm and 5am.

The Order cited as “Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles/Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2021” came into effect on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and will be in effect until further notice.

The Executive Order prescribes a sentence of six months’ imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine or both, in addition to forfeiting the tricycle or motorcycle to the government if found guilty of violation of the order.

The Order also states that any person found in a tricycle or on a motorcycle, stationary or in motion, within the prohibited time whether as a rider or passenger shall be liable to prosecution.

Governor Finitiri, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by his chief press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, expressed concern over the activities of hoodlums disturbing the peace of the state.

He said government would not leave any stone unturned towards protecting the lives and property of innocent citizens.

While describing the activities of such miscreants as unacceptable, Governor Fintiri said they have become “an extraordinary threat to the peace, wellbeing, security and stability of the state’s political and economic systems, as well as a negative effect on continuous development, and must therefore be effectively curtailed”.

He said no responsible government will allow criminals hijack the peace of the state, but must ensure that all residents of Girei, Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas live life free from thuggery, robbery, theft, maiming and other criminal activities.

According to the statement, the order by government exempts only those with genuine reasons, such as seeking medical attention, providing care and assistance to the vulnerable or travelling for purpose of work classified as essential service, but they must justify it as reasonable cause to the law enforcement agencies and the courts.

The police and other security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found contravening this Executive Order.