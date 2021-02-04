FG enforces weight limit on trucks to reduce damage on Nigerian roads

In a move aimed at reducing the impact of overloaded trucks on Nigerian roads, the Federal Government has commenced strict enforcement of calibration of installed load weighbridges across the country.

The enforcement of the axle load limits would help to prevent damage on major roads and highways, thereby prolonging the lifespan of these roads, and ultimately enabling the government to utilise funds that it would ordinarily spend to fix such roads, on other projects.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the instrument of accession of the supplementary act relating to the harmonisation of standards and procedures for the control of dimensions, weights and axle load of heavy-duty goods transport vehicles.

To implement this, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has been directed to ensure that the weighbridges at the ports and loading bays are fully calibrated.

Farouk Salim, director-general of SON said recently in Lagos during the official commencement of the calibration exercise of the APM Terminals’ weighbridges in Apapa ports, that the agency would carry out the directive in line with international best practices.

Salim, who was represented by Bede Obayi, director at National Metrology Institute (NMI), said that the task given to the agency is to calibrate weighbridges for measurement of all cargoes.

“The calibration will be effected on weighbridges to ascertain the axe load for heavy duty vehicles and food transporting vehicles that convey both wet and dry products across the country,” he noted.

According to him, the Federal Government aims to preserve the roads from constant damage by overweight trucks, as well as give Nigerians the right quality products.

Performing the calibration of the weighbridges, Salim said the calibration, which would be extended to other seaports and oil depots/terminals in the country, would help the government to get accurate weights of cargoes and also to check influx of substandard goods and services.

He noted that the calibration exercise is a countrywide exercise given to the National Metrology Institute of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria as the custodian of the primary measurement standards of highest accuracy in Nigeria.

He added that metrology was the science of measurements and can be used to check the influx of substandard goods and services in Nigeria

Salim disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approvals on roads construction and management gave credence to the calibration services to ensure that Nigerian roads are preserved and maintained for long-term uses.

“An example of the implementation process been carried out in other Africa countries is to support the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA). SON is to ensure that these weighbridges give accurate measurements to the users,” he added.