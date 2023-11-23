Fintiri brokers peace, re-solves Military-Police feud

In his efforts to ensure peaceful co-existence is restored between the Nigeria Police and the Armed Forces, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has held a high command strategic security meeting in his official residence to address the feud.

The Governor said that extensive discussions took place, resulting in the resolution of all issues in the best interest of the country and the state, with a primary focus on peace and security.

Moving forward, attention has been given to the fallen and injured officers from both the Police and Military.

He also said that thorough investigations were underway to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“The Brigade Commander and the Commissioner of Police are taking charge of their respective units, fostering ongoing discussions and working towards complete resolution,” he said.

He noted that the invasion of the police headquarters by the army was a result of the overzealousness of certain service members who took the law into their hand.

Fintiri reiterated that the incident was currently under investigation, and that the findings would be made available to the press.

“Tragically, an army officer and a police inspector lost their lives during the exchange of fire.

“All of us are working for the country, the people and they are friends because they are senior officers, they are men that have attended strategic command courses in their various regiments, you can see that we have both shared the discussions together, they have given us more helpful information so they will work for the country,” he said.

He assured Adamawa people that the army and police were in charge of the security in the state and that they would continue to maintain peace and joint patrol to expunge kidnappers that have become a manace in the state.

He said kidnappers and gunmen were the enemies of the state and that “we cannot be our own enemies.”

According to him, “We will continue to fortify the security of the state.”

He called on the people of Adamawa state to be calm; to continue with their day to day activities as the situation was under control. He assured them that the incidence would not repeat itself.