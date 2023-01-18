Fintiri applauds Adamawa senator’s effort in medical outreach

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has applauded the efforts of Binos Dauda Yaroe, senator representing Adamawa South Senatorial District, in the area of medical outreach.

The governor also urged other politicians in the state to emulate the people-oriented programmes of Senator Yaroe, especially in the area of free medical outreach which, he said, has improved the wellbeing of people across nine local government areas of Adamawa South in the last three-and-half years.

Fintiri gave the commendation shortly after going round wards to see patients that received free medical treatment at the closing ceremony of the 9th Mega Medical Outreach sponsored by the senator.

At the event held at LCCN Health Referral Centre in Demsa LGA, the governor stressed the need for the political class to embark on programmes that would positively impact on the masses.

He pointed out that he was proud of Senator Binos for his commitment and determination to enhance the health status of his constituents, noting that the Adamawa South senator was worthy of emulation.

“I am highly impressed with what Senator Binos is doing, and I am proud that he is from my party, the PDP. If other politicians will do what he is doing, our people will live to reap the sweet fruits of democracy,” he said.

The governor expressed the optimism that the senator’s performance so far would enhance his re-election ambition, saying that “it would be a walk-over in favour of Senator Binos in Adamawa South Senatorial Zone going by his impactful programmes.”

While calling on the electorate to come out massively in the general election to vote for the PDP “from top to bottom,” he thanked the medical team for giving in their best for the success of the outreach.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Senator Binos promised to expand his programmes to other areas in addition to the free medical outreach if given the mandate at the polls, adding that his constituents would witness more democracy dividends if elected for second term.

He also said that there was cordial relationship and mutual understanding with fellow Adamawa senators in the overall interest of the Adamawa people.

He said that the “togetherness and collective partnership” with two Adamawa senators was what gave birth to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Hong, noting that he was ready to join efforts with Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone to ensure the Dasin-Hausa Dam and Chichi Dam see the light of day.

While calling on his constituents to give their votes massively to the PDP come 25th February and 11th March 2023, Binos said that the improvement in the health sector by Governor Fintiri would make his medical outreach easier if voted for second term.

“Governor Fintiri has improved the health sector in many ways. With the construction and reconstruction of cottage and general hospitals across the state by the governor, my mobile hospital will do more work by going to every nook and cranny in rural communities within my constituency,” he said.

Briefing Governor Fintiri and Senator Binos on the success being recorded during the medical outreach, the Leader of the Medical Team, Dr. Dah, said about 25 surgeries were done during the first phase of the 5-day medical outreach, ranging from fibroid, hernia, womb diseases, eye treatment, among others.

According to the medical expert, over 6,000 people benefitted from various health services free-of-charge, adding that there were no complications encountered by the medical team throughout the exercise.

Interacting with journalists at the various wards, the beneficiaries in their sickbeds thanked Senator Binos for coming to their rescue, praying God to grant the Senator the desires of his heart.

Umar Danladi, Mohammad Yahya, Amos Dauda, Amina Hassan and Ruth Nathaniel were some of the beneficiaries who appreciated Binos and prayed for him too.