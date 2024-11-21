Finnish authorities arrest Simon Ekpa on terrorism-related charges

Simon Ekpa, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been arrested in Finland alongside four others for alleged terrorist activities.

According to BBC, the District Court of Päijät-Häme remanded Ekpa in custody on suspicions of inciting crimes with terrorist intent through separatist propaganda on social media.

Authorities say Ekpa used his platform to advocate for violence in southeastern Nigeria while based in Finland. The alleged crimes date back to August 2021.

Finnish police are also investigating financial links to terrorist activities involving Ekpa and the other suspects.

Ekpa, who holds Finnish citizenship and serves as a municipal politician, has openly led IPOB’s campaign for the independence of Biafra. Authorities allege his online rhetoric has fueled attacks on civilians and government forces in Nigeria. A controversial video from February 2023 showed Ekpa declaring that no elections would take place in the Biafra region, further endorsing violence as “self-defense.”

While Ekpa’s National Coalition Party in Finland has refrained from commenting on his membership, he remains under investigation. This marks his second arrest in Finland; he was previously detained in 2023 on suspicion of illegal fundraising but was released shortly after.

The ongoing case underscores international cooperation in addressing cross-border crimes. Finnish authorities say investigations could take years, emphasizing that Ekpa remains a suspect until proven guilty.

