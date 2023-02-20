Finance Commissioner says Kogi targets N36bn IGR in 2023

The Kogi Government has said that it is raising its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) base to N36 billion this year.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Idris, disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja, during the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) , Kogi Council’s symposium on the theme, ‘A peep into Governor Yahaya Bello’s seven years in office and the implications for future administrations’.

The commissioner noted that the All Progressive Congress-led administration is out to touch lives in Kogi and the drive to generate substantial revenue could pave way for infrastructural development in the state.

“As a demonstration, we have been able to generate N3.3 billion in January and hope to keep the tempo for the good of the state.

“We have a strong political will to transform Kogi and will ensure every loophole in terms of revenue generation is blocked so that we can hit the N36 billion target,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state has a sound and prudent financial management system and equally put measures in place to ensure that the welfare of workers is paramount.

He also disclosed that the government is working towards offsetting the three months backlog of workers’ salaries very soon.

“We are also working towards clearing our N92 billion debt to pave way for our desired growth and development as a state.”

Idris described the governor as a silent achiever, while commending him for the achievements of his administration, especially in infrastructural development.