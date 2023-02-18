Kogi says delegates for primary election duly elected

The Kogi State government has said the allegations made by a group about the list of delegates for the upcoming primary election of the All Progressives Congress in the state are ludicrous.

Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s commissioner for information and communications, said the group that questioned the delegates’ list was an “unholy congregation of Abuja-based pretentious members of the party” that had no stake whatsoever in the Kogi State chapter of the APC, adding that no ward in Kogi is located in Abuja.

Fanwo, who responded to a letter allegedly sent by the lawyers of Kogi Mandate Group to the National Secretariat of the party, said in a statement on Thursday that the National Headquarters of the party followed due process in the exercise.

“The constitution of our party is very clear on how congresses are conducted,” Fanwo said in a statement. “The National Headquarters of our party followed all constitutional requirements, processes and procedures. There is no ward in Kogi that is domiciled in Abuja. Therefore, those who wish to participate in the process should come to Kogi State.”

“The Congresses were held at the various wards across the state and delegates have been duly elected. The governor is only interested in a peaceful APC that follows the dictates of its constitution,” he added.