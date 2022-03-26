Finally, Adamu emerges consensus APC Chairmanship aspirant

Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa State has finally emerged as the consensus aspirant for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the ongoing National Convention of the party in Abuja.

This as the six other aspirants; George Akume, Tanko Al-makura, Abdulaziz Yari, Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, Etsu Muhammed have withdrawn from the race.

President Muhamadu Buhari and APC Governors as well as other stalwarts of the party have being appealing to the six Chairmanship aspirants to adopt Adamu as the consensus candidate for the National Chairman.

In submission to the President’s request, the aspirants in a letter signed by Akume on their behalf withdrew from the race.

The letter, a copy of which BusinessDay obtained is addressed to the Chairman APC Convention Election Sub-Committee and is dated March 25, 2022.

It read: “May I kindly refer to the appeal by Mr. President for the Chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague H.E. Sen. Abdullahl Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position and foward letters of withdrawal from the under listed aspirants to wit:

“H.E. Sen. Tanko Al-Makura H.E. Sen. George Akume, H.E. Abdulaziz Yari,

Sen. Sani Musa Muhammad, Comm. Etsu Muhammed, Turaki Salifu Mustapha.”

With this deveIopment Adamu, a current Senator representing Nasarawa West is awaiting affirmation by delegates at the convention later in the day.