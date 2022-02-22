Film Rat Club sets up festival to boost low-budget movies

The film rat club, a community of film enthusiasts and filmmakers across Nigeria has set up an annual film festival called ‘The Annual Film Mischeif’ (TAFM).

The festival scheduled to hold from 17 -20 March 2022 will screen the best of low-budget films created by members of the film rat club. The criteria for selection include films not older than 2 years and currently not in theatrical distributions. The films must also be relevant, both philosophically and visually, according to the press release.

TAFM with a mission to screen the best of low-budget films with unique narratives, techniques, and style, is looking to gather storytellers and audiences to seek fresh perspectives to narratives as it seeks to establish and sustain artistic excellence in African cinema.

The festival, themed ‘Less is more,’ will showcase the Film Rat Club project, Film Rats Yellow, which is made up of university students from all around Nigeria who want to improve their skills and share their creativity with a wider audience.

The students will be supported financially upon completion and will be screened at the festival and archived in the film rats library.

The film Rat Club is a community of circa 150 cinephiles across Nigeria, with a focus on African cinema, they execute the team’s mission by contributing thought leadership on cinema by critiques, reviews, articles, thesis, film screening masterclasses, and interviews with industry experts.