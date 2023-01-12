Fidelity Bank donates learning materials to Asmau Dambatta Foundation

Fidelity Bank Plc, a leading financial institution in Nigeria has donated several learning materials to the Asmau Dambatta Foundation towards supporting the delivery of quality education in the country.

Isa Mohammed Inuwa, a non-executive director at Fidelity Bank Plc, speaking at the brief event put together to commemorate the donation in Kano State said the firm believes its success is tied to the well being of its host communities.

“At Fidelity Bank, we believe that our success as an organisation is intimately tied to the fortunes of our host communities. This informs our numerous corporate social responsibility (CSR) interventions across the country where we work to ensure the standard of living of the communities are improved.

“For us, CSR goes beyond philanthropy to also include sustainability as we aim to empower the next generation to take on the challenges and opportunities that may come their way. What better way to do this than to help them study in a conducive environment?

Read also: Good intentions are sufficient but they are not enough — Kukah

“That is why we are donating learning materials ranging from school uniforms to classroom desks to the Asmau Dambatta Foundation today”, disclosed,” he said.

The donated items include 1,500 pieces of female uniforms, 1,500 pieces of hijabs, 1,000 pieces of male uniforms, 5,000 pieces of 60 leaves notebooks and 100 double seater desks.

Balarabe Musa Bala, a trustee of the foundation receiving the educational materials expressed his gratitude to the bank’s management and assured the guests that the materials would be used judiciously especially by the indigent students and community schools who are in dire need of such items.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 7.2 million customers serviced across its 250 business offices and digital banking channels.

The bank was recently recognized as the Best SME Bank Nigeria 2022 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards. The bank has also won awards for the “Fastest Growing Bank” and “MSME & Entrepreneurship Financing Bank of the Year” at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.