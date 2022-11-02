FG’s incompetence causing collapse of Naira – Momodu

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation on Tuesday, berated the Federal Government for the dwindling value of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, and the scary security situation in the country.

Director of Strategic Communication, Dele Momodu, stated this at a Media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, saying that the ineptitude of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress ( APC) was responsible for the recent plan to redesign the currency.

He noted that the Nigerian currency was taking the hit against other currencies especially the United States Dollar, because the current administration has shown gross incompetence in the management of the economy.

Momodu equally noted that despite denials by the Federal Government, the security situation in the country is in dire straits.

He stated that the PDP candidate was deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis which is daily worsened by the hyperinflation inflicted on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration.

Momodu assured Nigerians that help was on the way, adding that “Atiku Abubakar has enunciated policies aimed at addressing the myriad of challenges facing the country

“Our covenant with Nigerians will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era of prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023.”

The Economy and the “Kitchen Table Issues”, as the Americans will say, remain a focal point of the PDP Recovery Agenda, he said.

According to him, “The PDP and our presidential flagbearer are worried by the unabating insecurity in the country. The recent security alert by some foreign Embassies and Missions in Nigeria, though dismissed as unwarranted by the government, are just a reminder of the perilous time we are in at the moment. We call on security agencies to be at the top of their game to ensure that none of the scary scenarios painted by the security alert come to past, while we also caution Nigerians to remain vigilant.

“The declaration by the Central Bank of Nigeria last week that it was going to redesign some denominations in the naira as expectedly generated varied reactions from Nigerians. Already, the value of the naira has plummeted since the announcement and efforts must be intensified to address the decline in the value of the naira. The economy, which is on its knees at the moment, can hardly afford further devaluation of the Nigerian currency.”

He disclosed that Atiku Abubakar’s recent visits to the United States of America was aimed at engaging relevant institutions that will help Nigeria address the intractable security challenges facing the country.

“our principal was at the United State of America where he held council meetings with officials of the U.S. Department of State. The visit was a means of strengthening bilateral partnership with the U.S. on the economy, poverty reduction and the fight against insecurity.

“The insight gotten from the visit will arm our candidate and the PDP to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria when he comes into power next year through a seamless partnership with the government of the U.S. on the subject of the economy, insecurity and poverty reduction.

“The integrity of the forth coming elections next year must remain a subject of concern to all lovers of democracy. President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to deliver an election that is free, fair and credible.

Speaking on the effect of threats by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other governors to dump the party, Momodu, noted that the party has moved on ahead of its opponents, noting that such threats will not derail its plans

“The situation that led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 presidential election, cannot be the same under the the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ambition

When reminded that Wike and four of his counterparts including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Sam Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), have resolved not to work with Atiku Abubakar, Momodu said there is a big difference between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Atiku Abubakar.”

He berated those who are claiming to be marginalised in the party, adding that the “PDP has been good to Nigeria. Since, 1999, the party elected Olusegun Obasanjo from the South West for eight years, followed by Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who only ruled for three years, before Goodluck Jonathan from South South, took over and ruled for five years. Under the PDP the north only ruled for three years. So, how can someone say that the south has been marginalised.”

He therefore, insisted that the exit of the seven governors and Atiku in 2013 played into the hands of the opposition, noting that “what you have today is a candidate who’s the most experienced, most net worth, and governors’ who are angry is personal and not about PDP not delivering on its mandate.”