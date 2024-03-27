FG, Zamfara partner on WASH initiatives

In an effort to enhance public health and sanitation, the Federal Government and Zamfara State are jointly implementing critical Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives for the benefit of the residents of the state.

This is as Governor Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday, stated the resolve of his administration to improve water and sanitation in Zamfara, during a visit to Joseph Terlumun Utsev, minister of water resources and sanitation, in Abuja.

The minister highlighted existing WASH programmes like PEWASH (Providing Education and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) which focuses on improving WASH facilities in schools, and SURWASH (Sustainable WASH in Rural Areas), which targets rural communities with water supply, sanitation, and hygiene promotion activities.

He called for Zamfara’s participation in these programmes to ensure comprehensive WASH coverage. Utsev also announced a team of WASH experts would be visiting the state to assess water needs and ensure everyone has access to clean water and proper hygiene facilities.

A key focus would be maximising the potential of the Bakolori Dam project, a crucial infrastructure project that provides both drinking water and irrigation capabilities for Zamfara State.

Governor Lawal welcomed the collaboration and requested federal assistance in tackling Zamfara’s water challenges, particularly the prevalence of open defecation which poses public health risks like diarrhoea and cholera.

He pledged his administration’s support for ongoing projects and emphasised maximising the Bakolori Dam’s potential for year-round irrigation, boosting agricultural productivity in the state.

Both parties acknowledged the importance of collaboration with traditional and religious leaders to discourage open defecation.