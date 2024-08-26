FG will not abandon Nigeria’s assets to Chinese investors – Minister Idris

The Federal Government has said that none of Nigeria’s assets will be abandoned to Chinese investors.

Idris Mohammed, minister of Information and National Orientation, disclosed this to BusinessDay on Friday at the Presidential Villa, State House, Abuja

Reacting to the reported seizure of another Federal Government aircraft valued at about $57million by Zhongshang Fucheng Industrial Investment Ltd, a Chinese firm, in Canada, in an exclusive chat with BusinessDay, Idris said the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation was addressing the issue.

Recall that Zhongshang Fucheng Industrial Investment Ltd, a Chinese company, was reported to have successfully repossessed a private jet valued at $ 57 million from the Nigerian government.

The jet, a Bombardier 6000 type BD-700-1A10, which was previously seized from Dan Etete, a former Minister of Petroleum, was seized in Canada, where it was stored.

BusinessDay recalls that the company has been all over the world, seeking to confiscate Nigerian assets, over an alleged breach of contracts with the government of Ogun State.

It was gathered that a Canadian court had permitted the company to seize the aircraft from Nigeria, after receiving the necessary paperwork for the transfer of custodianship from Canadian authorities in Montreal.

The report had stated that David Collier, a judge at the Superior Court of Quebec had on March 21, 2024, quashed Nigeria’s arguments to keep ownership of the aircraft, which records showed was purchased for $57m.