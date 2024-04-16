FG urges restraint in Israel-Iran hostilities

The Nigerian Government has appealed for restraint, urging Iran and Israel to prioritise peaceful conflict resolution for the greater good of global stability amid escalating hostilities between them.

The recent eruption follows Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel, triggered by an April 1 attack allegedly carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, resulting in the tragic loss of seven Iranian military officers.

In a statement issued by Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, said diplomatic initiatives were underway to douse the tensions and prevent a further deterioration of the situation in the region.

The statement emphasised the critical need for both Iran and Israel to reflect on their shared commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, underscoring the paramount importance of maintaining global peace and security during these challenging times.

Amid growing concerns, the United States has cautioned on the possibility of a significant Iranian offensive against Israel, involving over 100 drones and numerous missiles targeting military installations within the country.

Joe Biden, US president announced plans to convene a meeting of the G7 Nations to coordinate a unified diplomatic response to the situation.

The G7, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, aimed to collectively address the crisis and explore avenues for de-escalation.

Biden reiterated the unwavering support of the United States for Israel, reassuring the nation of their “ironclad” backing while affirming successful interception measures against the majority of incoming drones and missiles.