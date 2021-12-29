FG urged to tackle poverty among Nigerian youths

The Federal Government has been urged to come up with innovative youth-focused schemes aimed at lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

“The Federal Government can help Nigerians by providing resources or proprietary firms to support any profitable trader in forex trading.

The proprietary firms in the system at the moment are foreign firms; however government can support more local based proprietary firms to grow the sector,” said Damilare Ogundare, CEO, HabbyForex Academy, at the launch of a book titled “Breaking the economic mist as a Nigeria youth” in Lagos.

An estimated 90 million Nigerians are said to be living in extreme poverty and about six people fall into the poverty trap every minute according to the World Poverty Clock.

The book authored by Ogundare aimed at inspiring Nigerian youth with his personal story; how he started from nothing and grew all the way to becoming a forex trader and CEO of an academy. According to Ogundare, the book contains relevant guidelines to help the youth better their situation.

“Nowadays we have a lot of digital means where you can make money; you don’t have to be involved in illegal deals or fraudulent acts to make money. There are lots of opportunities listed in the book capable of empowering the youth,” said Ogundare.

Speaking further on what influenced the title of the book, Ogundare said he wanted something that would be very straightforward; “if you see the book, you already know what is inside”. He noted that at the root of poverty lies the deprivation of people’s access to basic necessities such as food, healthcare, and sanitation, education, and assets. Hence the book is to bridge the education gap among the youth to profitable ventures that can lift them out of poverty.

Toyin Folorunso and Tosin Adeshina in a panel discussion on ‘Thriving in Nigeria Economy’ said concerned stakeholders and policymakers can assist in the efforts to achieve the first of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to end poverty in Nigeria.