FG upgrades Buhari airport in Maiduguri to international standard

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, on Monday, announced the upgrade of a Domestic Airport in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital earlier named after former President Muhammadu Buhari, to an international standard.

Keyamo, who received Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State at the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace in Abuja, stated that Muhammadu Buhari International Airport would take off on January 1, 2025, saying all the take-off preparations had been concluded as relevant Government Agencies had been notified of the development.

While expressing his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the upgrade of Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri to an international standard, Keyamo stressed that of all the six geopolitical zones, only the Northeast has no full International Airport in the Country.

Responding, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, assured the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace of his Administration’s support to the upgrading of the Muhammadu Buhari Airport, Maiduguri, to international status.

Governor Zulum, who was accompanied by Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and Kaka Shehu Lawan, who represent Borno South, North and Central Senatorial Districts, among others, said, “As the Chairman of Northeast Governors and this is our first International Airport, I want to assure of the political will needed to ensure the implementation of this laudable stride.”

The governor emphasised that Maiduguri being a gateway for most Countries around Lake Chad and Central Africa, would stimulate economic development in the Northeast region by upgrading the Airport.

