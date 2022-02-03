FG uncovers 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria

The Federal Government says it has uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, particulary those supporting Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, disclosed this at a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister says the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) uncovered the financiers of terrorism in its 2020-2021 analysis and also unmasked 424 associates/supporters of the financiers and about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change linked with terrorism.

The minister adds that the agency also identified 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators.

Mohammed states that 45 of the suspects will soon face trial.

“For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria. The analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets,” the minister says.

“On terrorism financing, NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and others with 19 countries. During the same period, 2020-2021, the organization returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country,” he adds.

Mohammed notes that President Buhari’s Whistle-Blower policy has led to the recovery of N700 billion.