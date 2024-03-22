FG, UN partner on development of marine resources

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, is partnering with the United Nations (UN) for the development of marine resources through research, development of technology, fishery, biodiversity, renewable energy and other areas that make up the totality of the marine and blue economy ecosystem to improve the livelihood of Nigerians and create jobs.

Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy stated this when he received Mohamed Malick, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Nigeria and representative of the UN’s Secretary General, at the Ministry in Abuja.

According to him, “We would be happy to partner the UN in the area of research, development of technology, fishery, biodiversity, renewable energy and other areas that make up the totality of the marine and blue economy ecosystem.

The Minister noted the significance of the United Nations’ dedication and drive to the efficient harnessing of Marine resources, adding the sustainable use of ocean resources can foster economic growth, improved livelihood, job creation and preserving the ecosystem.

Drawing out efforts of the Ministry to curtail and improve the marine space in the safety and security of Nigeria’s waters, the Minister disclosed that the country has recorded zero incidents of piracy for 3 years and would strive to sustain this aspect.

He also outlined training of seafarers but highlighting that much still needs to be done in this region.

Oyetola assured the representative that Nigeria is a committed and willing partner in harnessing the oceans resources noting that this is reflective through the creation of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On his part, Mohamed Malick, the new UN Resident Coordinator congratulated Nigerians on the establishment of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry noting that it is an indicator to the World, Africa and the Sub-region of Nigeria’s resolve to contribute and make the environment safer, while also creating opportunity of employment for the younger generation and reinvigorate the economy.

Malick added that Marine resources when deployed accordingly can significantly reinvigorate the economy as well as drive economic development.