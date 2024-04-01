FG to spend N46bn on rehabilitation of 2 Lagos bridges

David Umahi, the minister of works, says Federal Government has contracted Julius Berger to rehabilitate the under water damage of Third Mainland and Carter Bridges in Lagos State at the cost of N46 billion.

Umahi disclosed this while briefing a joint team of the Senate and House of Representatives committees for works touring Lagos zone on oversight visit of federal projects, at the Falomo-Ikoyi LASWA Five Cowries terminal.

“We have looked at the critical infrastructure at the Third Mainland and Carter Bridges. Presently, only the Eko Bridge is allowed to take heavy duty vehicles because of the critical challenges.

The cost of repairing the underwater damage at Third Mainland Bridge is N21 billion, while that of Carter Bridge is N25 billion. Already, Julius Berger is working on it, and has been mobilised with N6 billion and N7 billion respectively,” he said.

The minister further explained that there were three critical underwater challenges affecting the structures which are the depletion of the slabs, and for that, he said there was nothing to worry because the Federal Government would repair it like it did the Eko Bridge.

Other challenges are the deterioration of the pie caps and cover to the pie caps, among others.

And according to the minister, the cause of these critical challenges are illegal mining of the sands, underwater currents and rusting of the steel castings.

Umahi expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for always giving the ministry prompt attention whenever they ran to him.

However, he asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on these critical infrastructure because, according to him, it will cost the government over N6 trillion to construct another Third Mainland Bridge if it collapsed.

The former governor of Ebonyi State called on the lawmakers to use their office to make funds available to fix the bridges.

“The National Assembly is in charge of appropriation of funds. You have to find the money, and we will make the bridges work,” he said.

Similarly, Barinada Mpigi, chairman, Senate committee on works, called on President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on those critical infrastructure.

“The presidency should give special attention to those infrastructure,” he said.

Mpigi assured the minister of the support of the National Assembly in fixing those infrastructure by approving the needed funds.

Meanwhile, speaking on the quality of work at the Dangote refinery road project, the senator advocated for tax credit to encourage such a dividend from Nigerians companies.

“I told the minister of the need to preach the gospel of tax credit. What we have seen compared to what we have been seeing on our state roads.

“This is a living example that everybody can testify, concrete roads so far as we are concerned, has come to stay and we need to commend Hitech and Dangote for the use of his tax for the development of this area of the state. He is an example of a good citizen and a good Nigerian. I think we must commend him and give him all the necessary support he deserves,” he said.

Akin Alabi, the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on works, commended the minister for the great efforts he is putting to ensure the bridges are in good condition.