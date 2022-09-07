FG to sanction airlines selling tickets in dollars – Sirika

The federal government has vowed to sanction any airline caught selling tickets in a foreign currency.

Minister of Aviation , Hadi Sirika, revealed this on Wednesday while briefing State House Journalists after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika stated that the government has a responsibility to protect Nigerians and warned that any airline found wanting will be sanctioned.

“We have directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to monitor all the activities of the Airlines and sanction anyone found selling ticket in foreign currency,” he said.

He also berated foreign airlines using the social media as mean of expressing their challenges.

“They should stop using the social media, if they want us to respond to their issues. They must go through diplomatic channels if they want response from us,” Sirika said.

“They should desist from putting things on the social media.

The minister, while also speaking on the various road maps embarked upon by his Ministry, disclosed that the road map were done through Public, Private Partnership ( PPP), adding that their results will manifest.

He revealed that the planned concessioning of some of the airports were nearing completion stages.

“They will soon come to Council within the next three to four weeks,” he said.

The Minister also revealed that the Federal Executive Council also approved the sum of $352m for the transactionary advisory fees for its Consultants.

Details soon