FG to receive another batch of 590 Nigerian evacuees from UK

The Federal Government is set to receive another batch of 590 Nigerian evacuees from the United Kingdom (UK) following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made this known via his Twitter handle@GeoffreyOnyeam on Tuesday. He tweeted that the evacuees have departed Gatwick North Terminal, #UK on Air Partner UK.

261 passengers departed at 1.00 pm for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja while 329 passengers departed at 1.30 pm for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

All evacuees on arrival will have to observe the 14-day self isolation in line with the protocol of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria has so far evacuated over 2,000 of its citizens stranded abroad. About 4,000 citizens were said to have indicated interest to return home from all over the world following the Covid-19 pandemic as the evacuation continues.