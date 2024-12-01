FG to investigate MTN, Air Peace over poor service delivery

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has launched an inquiry into widespread consumer complaints against leading players in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

These investigations will begin on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th and are meant to address issues of poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations. This was announced on Sunday by Ondaje ljagwum, director of Corporate Affairs for FCCPC.

The FCCPC will investigate Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) over reports of network failures that have hindered customers from accessing their funds or using banking applications over an extended period. In the telecoms sector, MTN Nigeria will be questioned over persistent complaints of undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion, and inadequate customer care.

In aviation, Air Peace Limited will need to address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including price hikes for bookings on certain domestic routes.

“These inquiries are being conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, specifically Sections 17, 18, 32, 33, 80, 110, 111, 112, and 113, which empower the FCCPC to investigate and resolve practices that undermine consumer rights, disrupt markets, or create unfair competition,” ljagwum said.

The commission noted that its engagement with these companies will provide a platform to address consumer concerns, clarify business practices, and enforce compliance with regulatory standards. According to it, the companies appear before it on designated days to provide information and responses.

“This action reflects the Commission’s commitment to safeguarding consumer rights, fostering a fair marketplace and ensuring accountability across all sectors,” ljagwum added.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently revealed that data depletion and billing topped telecom consumer complaints. With 132 million internet connections, the country’s daily data consumption has averaged 336 gigabytes per second. This increased data usage has sparked concerns about data consumption rates and billing transparency, and according to Aminu Maida, the executive vice-chairman of the NCC, these concerns are not isolated to Nigeria.

However, Maida explained that the advent of 4G and 5G, along with ultra-high-definition devices, has fuelled data consumption growth, which many consumers are unaware of.

Gbenga Adebayo, chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), echoed that many consumers remain unaware of periodic app and device software updates that occur in the background, as well as data downloads linked to app refreshes and cloud synchronisation.

Telcos are focusing on consumer education to address high data consumption complaints. An informed consumer is better prepared to manage data usage and reduce misconceptions about depletion.

On its part, GTB recently apologised to customers for service delivery after shifting its core banking application system.

“When we began the process of implementing the new Finacle Suite of Core Banking Application Systems, our goals were clear: to remain agile as we grow, adaptable, and most importantly, to improve your service experience. Yet, we must humbly acknowledge the challenges along the way. The process, though necessary, brought with it delays in transaction processing and interruptions to what should be seamless service, and we sincerely apologize for this,” the bank said.

