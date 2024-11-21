FCCPC uncovers smuggled, substandard sugar in Nigerian markets

…warns of health and economic risks

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raised alarm over the proliferation of substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

The affected products, which include smuggled brands from Brazil such as Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean, and Arapora Bionergia, fail to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements, posing significant health risks to consumers and jeopardizing the local sugar industry.

According to a statement signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, Director, Corporate Affairs, Acting on a tip-off, FCCPC operatives conducted investigations across various regions, particularly in the South-West and North-East, which revealed alarming irregularities, including the absence of proper labeling such as production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration.

Even more concerning, many of the products lacked Vitamin A fortification, a requirement critical for maintaining good vision, immune health, and overall well-being.

The FCCPC emphasized that the absence of Vitamin A fortification exposes Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women, to severe health risks, including blindness and heightened susceptibility to infections.

According to the commission, beyond health concerns, the influx of smuggled sugar undermines fair competition in the market.

It explained further that compliant local producers, who adhere to regulatory standards, face unfair pressure, as smugglers engage in price manipulation while passing off their substandard products as legitimate. This not only disrupts market stability but also threatens the sustainability of the Nigerian sugar industry and erodes consumer trust.

Smuggling activities, facilitated through porous borders with neighbouring countries such as Cameroon and the Benin Republic, further complicate enforcement efforts. The commission noted that these illegal practices hinder traceability and enforcement by regulatory authorities.

The FCCPC reassured Nigerians of its commitment to tackling this issue, citing the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 as the framework guiding its actions. The Commission has also pledged to intensify consumer education through nationwide campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of non-fortified sugar products.

It urged Nigerians to verify the authenticity of sugar products by checking for proper labelling, including NAFDAC registration and evidence of Vitamin A fortification.

To disrupt the supply chain of smuggled sugar, the FCCPC is said to be enhancing enforcement in collaboration with NAFDAC, the Nigeria Customs Service, and other relevant agencies. This includes surveillance, follow-up inspections, and engagement with industry stakeholders to promote compliance with quality standards and protect local producers.

Consumers are encouraged to report any suspected substandard or unregistered sugar products to the FCCPC through its official email, [email protected], or its social media channels. The Commission remains resolute in its mission to safeguard public health, ensure fair competition, and uphold market integrity.

