FG to focus on completion of dualised roads across Nigeria

David Umahi, the Minister of Works (FMW) has announced plans for the Federal Government to focus on the completion of dualised roads across the country.

Umahi made this disclosure in Abuja on Thursday, during a meeting with contractors handling road dualisation projects and zonal directors of the ministry.

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is expected to fund about 50 percent of the contract sum under the Tax Credit Scheme, up till 2025.

Umahi, in a statement signed by Blessing Lere-Adams, Director of Information, FMW said, “Why we are here now is to announce our intention to face most of the dualised roads in the country. I want to remind you that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is funding 50 percent of the contract sum and that funding goes up to 2025.”

“We have N431 billion of money that is ready for contractors to clear but there is no certificate for it. If you are doing a job under Phase 1, make an effort to make claims, if your job involves augmentation go back to your regional director for understanding before I sign the certificate. Any certificate I sign now, I have to take account for it even when I have left office,” he said.

Umahi who stressed the need for contractors to build lasting roads, said that the ministry is introducing a performance bond which will ensure that new projects are guaranteed for at least 10 years.

He tasked contractors to ensure the completion of one lane, especially if the construction was below 50 percent completion.

Speaking further, Umahi said that his administration has 1800 kilometres of roads to complete as “it inherited a contract sum of about N14.1 trillion, out of which N4trillion is being paid in all those projects, some of the projects have lasted between 10 to 20years.

He also alleged that some contractors were falsifying the contract sum, attributing it to the reason for delayed payment.

“We are going back to the original concept of the projects and the necessity of any additional works and also see how we get a fair deal, expecting an endorsement from the Ministry of what is not acceptable to the Nigerian Society of Engineers is not possible.

“Mr President understands road infrastructure, If I come before him with a contract of N44 billion reviewed to N144 billion contract sum, I must be able to provide details of how the cost came about,” he said.