A digital policy expert, Ogbodo Chukwuebuka, has called on the Federal Government to adopt a balanced and strategic approach to Nigeria’s digital policy.

He emphasised the need for a framework that promotes innovation and economic growth while addressing concerns related to misinformation, content moderation, data privacy, and national security.

“As we navigate this digital crossroads, a nuanced strategy is necessary—one that encourages economic development and innovation while safeguarding against potential risks,” said Ogbodo, a Harvard Law School LLM scholar specialising in technology and AI policy said in an interview.

He stressed that the digital economy is projected to contribute up to 45 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP by 2025, according to McKinsey.

Highlighting the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Ogbodo pointed out that AI presents unique risks and opportunities, particularly for emerging economies like Nigeria.

“Often, countries like ours contribute to these systems from a low-skill perspective. The challenge now is to scale up our involvement and maximize the benefits of AI for our economy and people in a safe and mutually beneficial way,” he noted.

Citing a McKinsey report on generative AI, he further explained that AI could add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion annually across various global use cases.

“For Nigeria, this presents an opportunity to capture significant value while ensuring policies protect citizens and foster digital growth,” he told our correspondent.

Ogbodo underscored the importance of collaborative policymaking, digital literacy initiatives, local innovation support, and data localization and protection while advocating for policies that encourage upskilling and reskilling to prepare the workforce for an AI-driven future.

“Digital policy is not just about technology—it’s about economic policy, governance, and social development,” he said.

Reflecting on the broader digital governance context, such as the 2021 Twitter ban in Nigeria, Ogbodo argued for mechanisms that hold digital platforms accountable without resorting to outright bans.

“We need policies that enhance citizens’ ability to engage critically with online content and participate in the digital economy,” he said.

He proposed a pan-African regulatory strategy that leverages the African Union’s multi-stakeholder process, advocating for a balanced regulatory framework for digital platforms and AI technologies.

“Such a framework should respect fundamental digital rights while addressing ethical concerns and ensuring digital growth,” he suggested.

He noted that by adopting a multilateral approach, Nigeria could strengthen its bargaining power on the global stage, enhance digital policy legitimacy, and minimize fragmentation in Africa’s digital landscape.

“With thoughtful policy-making and stakeholder engagement, Nigeria can position itself as a leader in the global digital economy,” he concluded.