FG sues Meta over unlawful adverts, demands N30bn penalty

The federal government through the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has sued Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited over unlawful advertisements.

This was contained in a statement issued by the ARCON on Tuesday, where it said that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms without ensuring the same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

The regulatory agency who lodged the case with the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division said Meta’s continued exposure of unvetted adverts had also led to loss of revenue to the Federal Government and consequently petitioned for N30 billion in sanctions.

“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space,” it stated.

The Council noted that it does not control the online media landscape, instead in accordance with its formation Act, it focuses on advertising and marketing communications on online platforms.