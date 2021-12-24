FG seeks collaboration to tackle activities of artisan refiners in Ogoniland

Sharon Ikeazor, minister of state for environment, has tasked members of the Senate Committee on host communities to help tackle the ugly trend of artisan refining in Ogoniland.

The minister in an interaction with members of the committee expressed satisfaction and appreciation to their keen interest in oversight and the progress made so far on the Ogoni clean-up.

Ikeazor, told them that the Ogoni clean-up is a priority project to President Muhamadu Buhari, noting that she will do everything within her reach to ensure that Ogoni people benefit maximally from the project.

She further told members of her recent engagement with Ogoni stakeholders in Bori to properly interface with them to get first-hand information on their concerns, expectations, and challenges on the job.

On the issue of water provision, she expressed satisfaction that the long-awaited water project is on as 6 water contracts have been awarded and work is ongoing, saying that water is one of the key components of the cleanup exercise, while additional 12 water contractors will soon be engaged.

The minister further informed them that HYPREP has completed 19 of the first 21 lots in phase 1 Batch 1, remediation work, 18 of the lots have been certified and closed out by NOSDRA, while the remaining 2 lots are at different stages of completion.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Engr. Hassan Musa informed the Committee that, the Minister has the determination and vigor to deliver on the mandate with quality and on time.