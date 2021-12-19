FG seeks collaboration to tackle activities of artisan refiners – Ikeazor

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor has tasked members of the Committee on Host Communities to help in finding solution in tackling the ugly trend of artisan refining in Ogoniland.

The minister dropped the hint during an interactive session with members of the House Committee on Host Communities.

She expressed satisfaction and appreciation to members of the Committee for their keen interest on the oversight and the progress made so far on the Ogoni cleanup exercise.

Briefing the members of the Committee, Ikeazor told them that the Ogoni cleanup was a priority project to President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that she will do everything within her reach that Ogoni people benefit maximally from the project.

She further told members of her recent engagement with Ogoni stakeholders in Bori to properly interface with them to get first hand information on their concerns, expectations and challenges on the job.

On the issue of water provision, she expressed satisfaction that the long-awaited water project is on as six water contracts have been awarded and work is going on, adding that water is one of the key components of the cleanup, while additional 12 water contractors will soon be engaged.

Read also: Ogoni youths to be engaged in environmental surveillance – Minister

The minister further informed them that HYPREP has completed 19 of the first 21 lots in phase 1 Batch 1, remediation work, 18 of the lots have been certified and closed out by NOSDRA, while the remaining 2 lots are at different stages of completion.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Hassan Musa informed the Committee that the Minister has the determination and vigor to deliver on the mandate with quality and on time.

Also speaking, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Philip Shekwolo in responding to questions took members of the Committee through the process of soil recovery through natural attenuation and bioremediation.

He also submitted a presentation on remediation, livelihood, water and health.

NOSDRA Director-General, Idris Musa assured the Committee members that henceforth, the cleanup will go smoothly. Some members of HYPREP governing council was on the visit.