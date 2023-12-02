FG reinstates Intels boat service contract

The Federal Government has reinstatement Intels Nigeria Limited to operate boat service operations in the Lagos pilotage district.

This was contained in memo made available to shipping companies through berthing meeting committee and signed by Charles Okaga, port manager of Lagos Ports Complex (LPC), dated November 30, 2023.

The presidential directive, according to the letter, revealed that the consent of the judgment of the federal high court, Lagos dated 21 September, said the authority has extended the service boat operations contract between it and Intels Nigeria Limited.

Okaga said in the letter also that the authority and the federal government drive to increase revenue from service boat operations, hence Messrs Intels Nigeria Limited has been directed to resume service immediately.

According to the letter, “This is in line with the terms of the extended contract contained in the Managing Agency Agreement conveying the scope of service, in addition to the obligations of the agent.

“Consequently, upon the above ,you are hereby directed to ensure that Intels Nigeria Limited is allowed unrestricted access to Information on pilotage movement and to be provided with the necessary assistance to boat service operations in the Lagos Pilotage District (LPD)”, the letter further disclosed.

The initial boat service contract of Intels expired in August 2020 after series of controversies surrounding the non-compliance to the Federal Government’s policy of remitting government revenue through treasury single accounts (TSA).