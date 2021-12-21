FG reinstates Emirates Airline schedule to Nigeria

The Federal government has reinstated Emirates Airline’s daily schedule to Nigeria.

This was contained in a letter signed by Musa Nuhu, director-general, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), addressed to the country manager, Emirates Airlines.

Nuhu stated that “following the further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated 17th December 2021 offering Air Peace Airlines daily slots to Dubai airports, I wish to inform you the reinstatement of the ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule.”

He noted that the approval is predicted in compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airports on Friday 26th November 2021 as it affects travellers travelling from Nigeria to UAE.

It will be recalled that Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, and Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), restricted Emirates to just one weekly flight to Abuja after discussions broke down over restricting Nigerian flag carrier Air Peace to just one flight to Sharjah.

In response, Emirates withdrew flight services from Nigeria which led to a diplomatic row between the two countries.