FG reconstitutes team to renegotiate 2009 ASUU agreement

The Federal Government has reconstituted a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU).

The union is currently on a one-month warning strike over the failure of the government to implement some components of the 2009 FGN-ASUU agreement which was renegotiated last May, among others. The agreement borders on funding for public institutions, Earned Academic Allowances (EEA), among others.

Other reasons for the ongoing strike action include the continued use of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System and refusal to adopt the Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), and proliferation of the universities in the country, among others.

Read also: Collaboration is key to bridging gap in educational sector, says Odunayo

While reconstituting the team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement in Abuja, education minister, Adamu Adamu, said, there is a need to speedily bring to conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace in all campuses.

According to a statement signed by Ben Bem Goong on Thursday, the chairman and members of the reconstituted 2009 FGN/University-Based Unions Agreements Re-negotiation Team include is Nimi Briggs (pro-chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo) – chairman; Lawrence Patrick Ngbale-(pro-chancellor, Federal University, Wukari-member (North East); Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth (pro-chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi), member (South West; Chris Adighije (pro-chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, member (South East).

Others are Olu Obafemi (pro-chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna), member (North-Central); Zubairu Iliyasu-(pro-chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology), member (North West) and Matthew B. Seiyefa, (pro-chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island), member (South-South)

The 7-man team will be inaugurated by the minister on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the ministry of education, Abuja.

The ministry directed all advisers and observers in the Federal Government/ university-based unions 2009 agreements re-negotiation team to attend the inauguration.