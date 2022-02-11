FG re-appoints Ohiare as executive director of Rural Electrification Fund

The Federal government through the Ministry of Power, has renewed the appointment of Sanusi Ohiare as the executive director Rural Electrification Fund (REF) for another 5-year term.

This was announced as the Minister of State, Power Goddy Jedy-Agba, inaugurated a new governing board of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) on Thursday.

Among members of the board were Abdulazeez Musa Yar’Adua as chairman and Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, managing director of REA, as a member.

Other members of the board representing the six – geopolitical zones include; Michael Oluwagbemi (representing the South West), Chidi Emmanuel Nwogu (representing the South East), Catherine Ajibike (representing the South South), Abdullahi Garba (representing the North West).

Others includes; Abdul Umar (representing the North East), while Mohammed Kabir Badamasuiy (represents the North Central).

The minister also explained that the representation of other government organisations such as Federal Ministry of Power (Supervising Ministry), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as the Bureau for Public Enterprise were critically the mandate of the Agency.

“The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is one of the top performing parastatals under the supervision of the Ministry of Power as it has continued to roll out Solar off-grid power solutions and grid extension to millions of unserved and underserved Nigerians.

“REA has been successful particularly because of critical partnerships with key Government counterparts and both national and international stakeholders,” he said.