The Federal Government has responded to recent allegations regarding the administration of expatriate quotas in Nigeria’s oil sector, assuring the public that proactive steps are being taken to address concerns.

In a statement released on Monday by Magdalene Ajani, the permanent secretary of the ministry of interior, the government acknowledged the claims aired on a national television program and emphasised its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Read also: Skills gap slows Nigeria oil sector growth

As part of its reform efforts, the Ministry had earlier announced a new framework for approving Expatriate Quota (EQ) and Citizenship applications.

According to a circular dated February 12, 2025, all approvals are now handled exclusively by the Minister and the Permanent Secretary, marking a departure from the previous system where Directors had the authority.

The Ministry explained that the review aims to prevent abuses and irregularities while ensuring a more efficient and accountable process.

To further strengthen the system, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, along with top officials of the Ministry and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, recently met with the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos on March 4, 2025.

Discussions focused on creating a business-friendly environment while safeguarding national interests.

Following the meeting, a review committee was established, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the organised private sector under NECA.

The committee has been tasked with assessing the current expatriate quota policy and recommending necessary improvements.

Read also: Falling petrol prices seen threatening oil and gas stocks

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to fairness and due process, the Minister assured Nigerians that the administration of expatriate quotas would be handled with integrity, prioritizing national development while addressing stakeholders’ concerns.

The Ministry further pledged to work closely with relevant bodies to refine policies and procedures, ensuring they align with Nigeria’s economic and security interests.

Share