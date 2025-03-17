Africa’s gaming industry generated $1 billion in revenue in 2024, according to the 2025 Africa Games Industry report, published by KPMG in collaboration with Maliyo Games, highlighting efforts to digitise African culture through gaming.

The collaboration aims to improve the gaming industry in Nigeria by incorporating African culture into digital games.

Nigeria is Africa’s fastest-growing gaming market with revenue reaching $185 million in 2022. The country is positioned to play a central role in the continent’s gaming industry, and the report provides insights into the market’s evolution over the last 12 to 18 months.

Lawrence Amadi, partner, Tech Assurance, KPMG West Africa, speaking during the launch at the KPMG Tower in Lagos, recently, captured key developments in the industry and how gaming could be tailored to reflect African culture.

“Some of us may be familiar with Nintendo and Xbox, but what we are doing with this report is different. We are seeing the emergence of games that are custom-built for our culture. Games like WatKing and Downpour Drivers feature elements that people on the continent can relate to. This makes gaming more meaningful, and that is why this partnership is important,” he said.

Also emphasising the significance of the partnership, Amadi added, “The collaboration you see here brings KPMG and Maliyo Games together. Maliyo is a leading game development company in Africa, and we’ve chosen to partner with them because it is important to work with an industry front-runner.”

Hugo Obi, founder and CEO of Maliyo Games, highlighted the importance of developing games that resonate with African audiences.

“We are a mobile game development company based in Lagos, focused on creating African-inspired games. We take the games we play traditionally and digitize them. This is important because the games industry generates more revenue than the music and film industries combined,” Obi said.

He added that Africa generated $1 billion in gaming revenue in 2024. “That is how much money people are spending on games. And when I say games, I am not talking about gambling but the kind of games people play casually. The ability to create and develop games locally is important for economic growth,” he noted.

BusinessDay reports that Maliyo Games has launched several culturally relevant games, including WatKing, which digitises the traditional Wat game, and CrazyDoodle, which adapts a classic doodle board game for mobile devices.

Obi also spoke about Maliyo’s collaboration with Disney to develop Watch Rising Chef, a cooking game centered around African cuisine. “Your family members abroad can now prepare jollof rice, fried chicken, and plantain on their mobile phones or tablets,” he said

He stressed the importance of building a gaming industry that is recognised and understood. “This industry is not mainstream yet. Many people play games, but very few understand how they are made or their economic impact. By partnering with KPMG, we aim to mainstream this knowledge and make it accessible,” he noted.

Beyond economic benefits, gaming also has positive social impacts. Obi pointed out that games enhance cognitive skills, problem-solving abilities, and social connections. “Gaming is a form of entertainment that brings joy to players. In a world where people are constantly working and dealing with stress, gaming offers a form of escapism,” he added.

He also addressed misconceptions about gaming demographics. “Many assume that gaming is for children, but the data suggests otherwise. The average gamer is 18 years and 37 years old, male and female. This is because gaming devices are often registered under parents’ names. People of all ages engage in gaming, and there are different games for different age groups,” Obi said.

