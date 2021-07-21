FG partners Anambra in youth training, certification

No fewer than 500 youths were certified by the Federal Government as wealth creators and employers of labour in their different skills.

The youths were trained by the Anambra State government in partnership with the FG, who certified them as qualified to receive Trade Test Certificates.

This was to commemorate the 2021 World Youth Skills’ Day, which took place in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The Theme for this year’s celebration is: ”Reimagining Youth Skills, Post Pandemic’’, aimed at extolling the resilience and creativity of the youth throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The programme was initiated and implemented under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, geared toward emancipating the youths from poverty.

Governor Willie Obiano issued the Test Trade Certificate, then re-emphasized his resolve to deploy every opportunity that would improve the lives of every youth in the state.

Obiano said one of his cardinal agenda was to provide necessary opportunities that the youths would key into enhancing their productivity.

The governor represented by his Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, said they were trained in different skills, such as computer craftwork, hairdressing, cosmetology, block laying and concrete work, painting, GSM repairs, hotel and catering management, photography, leatherworks, tiling and POP ceiling.

Obiekezie said grade two and three certificates of proficiency were issued to them, while Grade one would be issued to those who must have started training others in their various fields of specialisation.

The commissioner explained that some of the youths had been trained since 2016, noting that the State Government had paid for the Trade Test Certificates issued to youths.

“These certificates will enable the trained youths to gain employment in private and government offices around the World. As you collect your certificates, be sure to continue to practice the skills for which you were trained.

“Let me also assure you of government’s continued commitment to providing a suitable atmosphere for youths to maximize their potential of self-actualisation and self-employment,’’ Obiekezie said

The commissioner called on good spirited individuals and companies to assist the government in its continuous training and retraining of the youths for their economic sustainability.

Some of the resource persons who spoke include I k Ume, managing director, Pacent Technologies and Azubuike Aniedu, Head of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

They urged the skill acquisition graduates to explore new ways of doing business, take ownership of their businesses, and build linkages and partnerships to excel in a largely competitive environment.

Some of the graduates including Ifunanya Okeke, Mmesoma Obichukwu and Micheal Ekwezo, appreciated the state government for its youth-friendly policies and programmes, pledging to use the certificates to add value to society.