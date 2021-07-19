Gmyt Fashion Academy restates commitment to empowering 5000 youths by 2030

GMYT fashion academy, a top fashion academy in Africa has said it is committed to training 5,000 youths by the end of 2030 in a bid to reduce the unemployment rate in Nigeria.

This is also as the academy disclosed that it would be giving out free scholarships to 10 prospective students worth over N10 million through its foundation initiative (GMTY Foundation), adding that earlier this year, the academy gave over 20 scholarships worth over 20 million.

Princess Oghene, CEO of GMYT fashion academy said the scholarships will be given in the spirit of her birthday celebrations.

“It is another amazing year of my life and I am so glad for what I have been able to achieve thus far, though I must say It hasn’t been an easy journey but through God, hard work, determination, and the drive to succeed has taken us to where we are today even though I am certain that it’s only just beginning,” Ogene said.

She stressed that excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better, adding that Gmyt Fashion Academy has indeed worked really hard and it’s obviously paying off.

Reflecting on how the academy has grown and the value it has brought into the community, she said in the last year, the academy has acquired a state of art Fashion Academy with over 10 en-suite well air-conditioned executive classrooms, free wifi for the students, security, amongst others.

Read also: Lagos empowers 190 youth, women in fish cage culture

She said he was excited the academy reached another milestone by launching its own penthouse (The GMTY Apartments).

Ogene noted that as a way of giving back to society, the academy specifically provided free accommodation for distant students who have no place to stay during their period of learning with the GMTY fashion academy.

The CEO of GMTY Fashion Academy said the academy has also been able to strengthen its online class platform, enabling its distant students to learn from the comfort of their homes and office, adding that the results have been outstanding as it’s online students all over Nigeria and abroad are doing absolutely well.

“Aside from all these, we have also added a lot of benefits to our program here in the academy. The aim is to give the best learning experience. Some of these benefits are mentorship, internship, free start-up kits, free textbooks, free sewing machine, standard learning facility, flexible payment plan, job placement, offline and online learning mode, free Wi-Fi, certification, award recognition, detailed curriculum, flexible program (freezing of account), serene environment, career pivot, alumni community, in-house masterclass, security,” she said.

With students from various countries such as Liberia, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa, Philippines, United States, and the United Kingdom, the academy was awarded year this year as the leading fashion academy and bagged another award on leadership for youth empowerment.

“Change they say is constant, which is why I and my team have been able to improve the teaching structure of the academy and upgraded the curriculum, employed more professional staff to run the affairs of the students, giving them nothing but the best. We have also developed more strategic ways to teach our students in other to be inspired by their imagination, create trends and not just follow trends.

“This is why part of our program is fashion illustration; where our students get to understand the history of fashion and trends, how to create collections, know more about colours and fabrics, and also how to create portfolios. We have also been able to add more structures to the academy, thereby creating a suitable learning environment anyone can think of,” Ogene said.

She pledged that the academy will never relent to give back to society by empowering more men and women, adding that today, the academy has trained hundreds of men and women for free, who are now doing very well in the fashion industry.

She advised young entrepreneurs to have the passion for a business of their choice, start small, take advantage of socio media platforms and promote their business or go into a partnership if they can’t afford to do it alone.