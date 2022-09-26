FG orders VCs to reopen universities

The federal government has ordered vice-chancellors of public universities to reopen schools and allow students to resume lectures amid the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This is contained in a letter from the National Universities Commission and addressed to all vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

The letter, which was signed by Sam Onazi, director, finance and accounts, on behalf of Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary of the commission, read: “Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses.”

The National Industrial Court had last week ordered all striking lecturers to resume but ASUU has filed 14 grounds of appeal to challenge the order.