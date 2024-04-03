FG opens portal for scholarship awards to tertiary institutions

The Federal Ministry of Education has opened the portal for eligible and interested candidates to apply for the 2023/2024 Nigerian Scholarship Award (NSA) and Education Bursary Award (EBA) tenable in the country’s public tertiary institutions.

According to a statement by Didi Walson-Jack, the ministry’s permanent secretary, “Applicants for postgraduate studies should possess a minimum of first degree with second class honours in the upper division.”

Candidates applying for the scholarship must be registered full-time students of public universities.

Besides, other applicants for undergraduates, higher national diplomas and national certificates of education must be registered full-time students in their second year or above, in federal or state universities, polytechnics, monotechnics or colleges of education.

The statement also requested all undergraduate scholarship applicants, including persons with disabilities to have at least 4.0 cumulative grade points aggregate (CGPA) on a 5-point scale or 5.0 on a 7-point scale or its equivalent.

All NCE and HND applicants must have a CGPA of 3.5 and above on a scale of 4.0.

The ministry warned that applicants with double entries would be disqualified.

Interested students are to attach the following documents: Letter of admission to the institution CGPA result, national identity number, and state of origin certificate,” the statement stated. It further noted that the registration portal will be opened from Tuesday, April 2, to Monday, May 13, 2024.

The degree courses listed for the scholarship include Science and Technology, Medicine and Medical Sciences, Education, Agriculture, Liberal Arts/Social/Management Sciences, Entrepreneurial Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Environmental Sciences and Law.

Applicants are to study the guidelines and complete the form online and print.

In addition, the education set out the criteria for the bursary award.

“Applicants must be registered students studying education in Nigerian colleges of education and universities.”

All applicants, including persons with disabilities, must be in their second year or above.

However, beneficiaries of any subsisting scholarship do not qualify for the bursary award.

“Awards are tenable in Nigeria and take effect from the beginning of the academic session. No award shall be held at the same time as another award or for part-time studies.

“Change of course or institution is not allowed while enjoying the award,” the statement noted.