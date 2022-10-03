FG opens portal for N75,000 education students’ bursary

The federal government has announced that a portal has been opened to students of education to register for bursary.

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education announced this in line with the presidential approval of the sum of N75,000 per semester for Nigerian students undergoing degree programmes in the faculty of education in public universities across the country.

Also to benefit from this stipend are students in colleges of education, who are entitled to the sum of N50,000 per semester.

Recall that the minister had in 2021 during the World Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja stated that the bursary programme is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to reform the education sector.

“Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester,” he said.

To qualify for the bursary award, the concerned students applying for the bursary programme must be undergoing degree programmes in education in either public universities or colleges of education. And the applicants must be full-time students.

All applicants including the physically challenged students must be in their first year or above. Those already enjoying any form of scholarships are not eligible to apply.

Applicants can apply online at www.education.gov.ng or https://fsbn.com.ng/applicants/auth/register/35565

Applicants are to complete the form online. After completing the form, submit and print a copy.

“Applicants are to attach photocopies of their letter of admission and their current school identity card,” he said.

“Multiple entries are not allowed as applicants are advised to make only one entry to avoid being disqualified.”