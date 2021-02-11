FG offers automatic employment, scholarship to 110 ex-corps members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday offered automatic employment to 110 ex-corps members in the Federal Civil Service with scholarships for the pursuit of post-graduate studies up to the doctoral level in any university in Nigeria.

Buhari disclosed this at the virtual 2018/2019 President’s National Youth Service Corps Honours Award Ceremony held at the State House Conference Centre in, Abuja.

The president also announced cash rewards for the ex-corps members.

