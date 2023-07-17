FG needs to diversify from mono-economy to agriculture, hospitality – NNPP chieftain

Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the 2023 governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, has said that one of the ways to improve the country’s economy was to diversify from mono-economy to hospitality and agriculture.

In a statement he signed, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, Oguntoyibo, said: “Let us develop our tourism and hospitality, power sectors to generate more revenue and create more jobs for unemployed youths.

“Nigerians deserve stable electricity, good roads, they deserve better welfare and health facilities, all of these, we can achieve with visionary leadership.”

While advising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find ways to address the shortage of infrastructure across the country, he said that the power sector should also be given priority.

“There is need for Nigeria to change the education of our children, security of lives and property, helping the farmers bring commodity exchange, helping those who are extremely poor, giving priority to education, power generation so that we can have industrial growth,” he said.

On why he joined politics, Oguntoyinbo said he hoped to make a name like the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, serving the country, explaining that the late founding father lived for service to humanity.

Urging governments at all levels to help the poor, he said: “I have come to make a name like the late sage Obafemi Awolowo, whose in all his life, he was giving to the masses and not to squander or embezzle public fund. I don’t know when I will leave, but if I am still alive, all my effort will go for serving the masses and humanity.”